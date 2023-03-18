Bugatti takes almost 600 hours to paint one car

It is no news that Bugatti is one of the bespoke automakers in the world. And, that means the ultra-premium company takes months to create their series or one-off models. Amidst their handcrafted production process, the team dedicates around 600 hours to painting one Bugatti hyper sports car. Now, that is almost 25 days!

Bugatti shares that it takes pride in the amount of undivided attention that it offers to make a single unit. The French marque has a team of the most experienced paint specialists who focus on giving these luxury models a mirror-like finish on the exterior. A Bugatti gets almost eight layers of paint before it leaves the shed. Each body panel of the car is individually treated and painted by the experts.

The marque informs that the paint specialists first check every layer of the car meticulously before putting the primer. Each panel is thoroughly checked even for a minuscule pit that may affect the finish later. The process begins with applying a primer which then gets smoothened out with sand to get a consistent canvas. Simon Vetterling, Bugatti Body and Painting Specialist says, “The painting of a Bugatti hyper sports car not only requires incredible expertise but also the commitment and ambition to always meet the high-quality standards of the brand, week after week, car after car."

After the model starts receiving the layers of paint, the team keeps on analysing each panel of the car individually to spot any minute difference in the colour. Once the car is painted, experts start polishing the surface which takes around four days. Finally, the paintwork is scrutinised under the bright white lights of the brand's light tunnel for ten hours. The team again scans the bodywork through touch and sight to identify any near-microscopic blemishes.



