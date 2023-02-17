This Bugatti is named after a Mediterranean wind

Published Feb 17, 2023

Bugatti Mistral gets its name from one of the eight dominant winds from the Mediterranean Sea, the mistral 

This wind blows from the Rhone River valley through Cote d’Azur then into the Gulf of Lion in the northern Mediterranean

The Bugatti takes inspiration from the wind's two major characteristics, power and intense movement

The luxury car features a W16 quad-turbo engine 

The engine generates a power output of 1,578 hp

The roadster is capable to touch the speed of 420 kmph

The interior of the car sports a gearstick that comes with a dancing elephant inside it

Only 99 units of this luxurious roadster are being produced

Every unit of Mistral is already sold!
