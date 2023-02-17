This Bugatti is named after a Mediterranean wind

Bugatti Mistral gets its name from one of the eight dominant winds from the Mediterranean Sea, the mistral
This wind blows from the Rhone River valley through Cote d’Azur then into the Gulf of Lion in the northern Mediterranean
The Bugatti takes inspiration from the wind's two major characteristics, power and intense movement
The luxury car features a W16 quad-turbo engine
The engine generates a power output of 1,578 hp
The roadster is capable to touch the speed of 420 kmph
The interior of the car sports a gearstick that comes with a dancing elephant inside it
Only 99 units of this luxurious roadster are being produced
Every unit of Mistral is already sold!