Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway inaugurated by PM Modi; is 118-kilometre long

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, on Sunday, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The project is 118-Kilometre-long and has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8,480 crore. It will decrease the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes now.

The expressway will also serve other purposes such as acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region. It is being developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and will have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at ring road junction in Mysuru. It has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour while the speed limit is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph.

A view of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (ANI Pic Service)

For safety purposes, NHAI has banned two and three-wheelers from using the expressway after toll fees are implemented. Vehicles using the expressway are expected to be charged ₹135 as toll fees. In the first phase, toll collection will start at the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch while the second phase between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will be implemented later.



Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, the PM said that a ring road worth ₹17,000 crore will also be constructed in Bengaluru, which will help in direct travelling to Mysuru. "This will help in attracting more tourists. These projects will help in employment generation also," he said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway. This project will be spread over 92-kilometre and will be developed at a cost of around ₹4,130 crores. This project will help in reducing the travel time between Kushalnagar and Bengaluru from about five to only two and a half hours.

