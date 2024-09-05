Auto recap, September 4: Kia Seltos gets a new variant, Hero Destini 125 teased

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Wednesday, September 4.

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get new variant

Kia India has announced the launch of the Gravity variant of the Seltos, Sonet and the Carens. The new Gravity variant has been launched in order to celebrate Kia India’s fifth anniversary. The brand has also achieved the milestone of one million-unit sales within 59 months.

New Hero Destini 125 scooter teased

Hero MotoCorp has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming revamped Destini 125 scooter. The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC, according to the stickering, will get a comprehensive styling revamp along with a host of new features and an updated engine. The 2024 Hero Destini 125 is slated for launch later this week.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC updated with a front disc brake

Hero MotoCorp has updated its bestselling motorcycle, the Splendor+ 100 cc commuter with a front disc brake. This would be the first time in 30 years that the Splendor has received the upgraded braking setup. The new front disc brake is now available on the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC variant and is priced at ₹83,461 (ex-showroom), commanding a premium of ₹3,550 over the drum brake variant.

