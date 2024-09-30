Auto recap, Sept 29: Triumph Speed T4 review, Nissan Magnite facelift booking

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, September 29.

Triumph Speed T4 review

The Triumph Speed 400 set new records of pricing and quality when it arrived last year as the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. Built-in partnership with Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 has been well-accepted as a neo-retro roadster with its free-revving motor, fantastic fit and finish and fun chassis. However, we now have a third iteration of the Triumph 400 platform in the form of the new Speed T4. This is Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle now but promises not to be just a “cost-cut" version of the Speed 400 but to have a different character to suit the needs of a certain customer base. We sampled the new Triumph Speed T4 in Pune recently to tell you if this is indeed a different motorcycle or a more affordable option of the Speed 400.

Also Read : 2024 Triumph Speed T4 first ride review: Cost-cut or a steal deal?

Nissan Magnite facelift bookings open

(Also read: Nissan Magnite facelift bookings open. Check details)

Nissan Magnite is the key revenue churner for the Japanese car manufacturer in India. However, the SUV has been in business in the country for quite some time without any significant update. In an attempt to boost its appeal, Nissan is now working on an updated iteration of the Magnite. Nissan Motor India has commenced the bookings for its upcoming Magnite facelift. The Nissan Magnite facelift will make its debut on October 4, 2024, with deliveries starting on October 5.

