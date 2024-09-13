Auto recap, Sept 12: Swift CNG launched, Magnite facelift coming and more

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of both India and the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Thursday, September 12.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift CNG in the Indian market. It will be offered in 3 variants - VXi, VXi(O) and ZXi. They are priced at ₹8.19 lakh, ₹8.46 lakh and ₹9.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency figure of 32.85 km/kg.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched at ₹8.19 lakh, delivers 32.85 km/kg)

Revolt to launch new electric motorcycle

Revolt, a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, has announced that they will unveil a new electric motorcycle on September 17. Currently, Revolt's offerings are limited to the RV400 and RV400 BRZ models. At this time, details regarding the new motorcycle remain undisclosed.

Honda X-Blade 160 discontinued in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially discontinued the X-Blade 160 commuter motorcycle. The removal of the product from the company's website suggests that it will no longer be available for purchase. The Honda X-Blade struggled to achieve significant sales in a competitive market, which likely influenced the decision to cease production of this model

(Read more: Honda X-Blade 160 discontinued in India)

Auto Industry gets new PM E-Drive scheme

The Indian government has recently sanctioned the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI)’s initiative known as the ‘PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme,’ aimed at fostering electric mobility. This new scheme effectively supersedes the previous FAME subsidy that supported the electric mobility sector and is backed by a budget of ₹10,900 crore. Although the total allocated amount appears substantial, only ₹3,679 crore has been designated to provide incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, ambulances, trucks, and other emerging electric vehicles. The automotive industry’s response to this new EV subsidy is noteworthy.

(Read more: Auto industry welcomes ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive Scheme)

Nissan Magnite facelift to launch on October 4

Nissan is scheduled to unveil the facelifted version of the Magnite on October 4. This update will incorporate aesthetic modifications and additional features, while the mechanical components will remain unchanged. Anticipated improvements may consist of a redesigned front bumper, refreshed grille and headlights, as well as enhanced interior technology.

(Read more: Nissan Magnite facelift set to launch on October 4 with new features and design)

