Auto recap, Oct 27: Skoda Kylaq spied again, Honda Rebel series updated & more..

Skoda Kylaq spied yet again revealing base variant's looks

Skoda Auto India is all set to enter the Indian sub-compact SUV segment with its Kylaq SUV. The Skoda Kylaq will officially be unveiled on November 6, 2024, while the launch is expected to happen sometime early next year. While earlier few camouflaged spy shots have given us a hint as to what to expect from the upcoming subcompact SUV. Now though new spy shots have emerged giving us a look at what to expect from the entry-level variant of the SUV.

Honda’s Rebel series updated for 2025, gets new special edition model

The Honda CMX family, popularly known as the Rebel series, has just been revamped for 2025 with new features, updated ergonomics, and more colour palette options. While updates for the CMX500 centre around looks, features, and comfort, the CMX1100 gets a performance revamp for a stronger low-end and mid-range grunt. Alongside these updates, the Japanese manufacturer has slotted in a new special edition CMX1100SE Rebel, which will be available in two colour options.

Porsche hits pause on all-electric plans

Porsche, a brand that looked all-in on electrification, is taking a step back to listen to its customers. After seeing sales for its flagship EV, the Taycan, dip this year, it turns out many Porsche fans still have a soft spot for gasoline engines. Faced with this reality, Porsche is rethinking its EV strategy, finding ways to keep both its electric ambitions and the roar of traditional engines alive.

