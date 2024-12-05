HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Looking To Buy The Skoda Kylaq Suv? Here Are Five Key Highlights You Should Know

Looking to buy the Skoda Kylaq SUV? Here are five key highlights you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Dec 2024, 11:47 AM
Skoda Kylaq price bookings
Skoda Kylaq will go up against sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The bookings for the Kylaq have started while deliveries will begin on January 27, 2025.
Skoda Kylaq will go up against sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The bookings for the Kylaq have started while deliveries will begin on January 27, 2025.

Bookings are open for the Skoda Kylaq and the complete price list has been unveiled. With this, the smallest SUV from the Czech carmaker has been launched at a starting price of 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the more affordable options in its segment. Marking Skoda’s return to the sub-compact SUV segment after a gap of almost 10 years, the Kylaq comes positioned against formidable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and the Kia Sonet

Also Read : Upcoming cars 

With deliveries set to begin on January 27, 2025, Skoda has announced that the first 33,333 buyers will get free maintenance for three years. If you are looking to be one of the first few to get their hands on the Skoda Kylaq, here are five key highlights that you should know about the new sub-compact SUV: 

1 Skoda Kylaq: Exterior design

The Kylaq is the first from Skoda’s portfolio to debut the new Modern-Solid style sheet. This features split headlamps, a boxy silhouette, and short overhangs. The sub-compact SUV’s front fascia features the butterfly grille in a more modern rendition. The Skoda Kylaq will be offered in five colour options: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Olive Gold. The car is available in four variants – Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige – each bringing a different interior theme and upholstery. Skoda further offers three distinct wheel options with the Kylaq, with 17-inch alloys reserved for the top-spec variants. The remaining two are 16-inch options, one being a set of alloys and the other made of steel.

2 Skoda Kylaq: MQB-A0-IN platform

Skoda introduced the MQB-A0-IN platform in 2021. This is said to be tailored specifically for the Indian market and it has achieved remarkable success for the brand. The Kushaq was the inaugural model produced on this platform, with the Slavia following in 2022. The Kylaq is the third vehicle to be made on this platform and looks to share the same success. Both the Slavia and the Kushaq had received five-star safety ratings. With this, the Kylaq is positioned well to meet the standards of its older siblings. 

3 Skoda Kylaq: Interior and tech

The Kylaq has six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row, and the cabin comes in both single and dual-tone options depending on the variant. While the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims use different types of cloth upholstery, the top-tier Prestige trim will come with leatherette seats. This version further includes an electronic sunroof. 

The interior features a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are only available on higher-end trims, while entry-level models will only get a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital cluster. 

4 Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain and performance

The Skoda Kylaq is driven by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of max torque. This unit comes mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. 

5 Skoda Kylaq: Safety features

Skoda has announced that the new Kylaq has undergone extensive testing, covering 800,000 km of Indian terrain, to ensure it is well-prepared for the country's challenging driving conditions. The upcoming Kylaq will be equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction control, and a stability control system. Additionally, it will come with anti-lock brakes featuring Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), as well as systems for brake disc wiping, roll-over prevention, motor slip regulation, and an electronic differential lock. Features such as multi-collision braking and ISOFIX mounts will also be included. 

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2024, 11:47 AM IST

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2024, 11:47 AM IST

