Looking to buy the Skoda Kylaq SUV? Here are five key highlights you should know

Bookings are open for the Skoda Kylaq and the complete price list has been unveiled. With this, the smallest SUV from the Czech carmaker has been launched at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the more affordable options in its segment. Marking Skoda’s return to the sub-compact SUV segment after a gap of almost 10 years, the Kylaq comes positioned against formidable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and the Kia Sonet.

With deliveries set to begin on January 27, 2025, Skoda has announced that the first 33,333 buyers will get free maintenance for three years. If you are looking to be one of the first few to get their hands on the Skoda Kylaq, here are five key highlights that you should know about the new sub-compact SUV: