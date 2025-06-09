HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, June 8: Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Hope For Export Growth, Volkswagen's New Ev Platform, E Car Sales Grows

Auto recap, June 8: Electric car sales surge, Volkswagen's new EV platform, Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai export growth hope

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2025, 07:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, June 8.

Maruti Suzuki expects 20% export growth in FY26, Hyundai bullish about single-digit growth

Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki, two leading car manufacturers in the Indian passenger vehicle market, are expecting robust growth in export volumes in FY26. Both these car manufacturers expect healthy growth in overseas shipments in the current financial year amid the challenging business environment in the domestic market. Maruti Suzuki is bullish about achieving around 20 per cent export growth in FY26, while Hyundai is expecting a single-digit growth in overseas shipments this fiscal.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki expects 20% export growth in FY26, Hyundai bullish about single-digit growth

Volkswagen's new modular EV platform supports combustion engines, but there's a catch

Remember Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform, or SSP, which is a modular electric vehicle architecture? It's been more than four years since the German automaker announced the SSP, the all-encompassing electric vehicle of the OEM. Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform was originally expected to be ready by now, but it has been delayed until later this decade. This setback has been attributed to Volkswagen's software division Cariad. However, the auto major is revealing new details of the SSP.

Also Read : Volkswagen's new modular EV platform supports combustion engines, but there's a catch

India's electric car sales cross 4% first time in May 2025: FADA

Electric vehicles may have been facing multi-dimensional challenges, but the electric car retail sales in May 2025 crossed four per cent in India. It was the first time that electric cars crossed this mark. During the same month a year ago, electric cars sold 2.6 per cent, revealed the data by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Also, the data has revealed that May 2025 recorded an uptick from 3.5 per cent in April this year by 0.5 per cent.

Also Read : India's electric car sales cross 4% first time in May 2025: FADA

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2025, 07:10 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Maruti Suzuki Hyundai FADA electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.