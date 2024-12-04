Auto recap, Dec 3: Indigo sues Mahindra over 6e nomenclature, Aprilia RS 457 price hiked, Jaguar Type 00 unveiled

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, December 3.

Indigo files trademark infringement suit against Mahindra for ‘6e’ name

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd on Tuesday over the use of the name “6e" for its recently launched electric vehicle BE 6e. The aviation company filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court alleging trademark infringement. Mahindra has now issued a statement addressing the matter and also said that it is in talks with IndiGo to find an “amicable solution."

Aprilia RS 457 to cost ₹ 10,000 more from January 1, 2025

Piaggio Vehicles has announced that the Aprilia RS 457, its mid-performance sports bike will cost ₹10,000 more from January 1, 2025. The increased pricing will apply to all three paint schemes of the Aprilia RS 457 and will apply to the current ex-showroom pricing across India. The 2025 Aprilia RS 457 will cost ₹4.20 lakhs (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), post the hike.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept breaks cover

Amidst a much controversial brand redesign, Jaguar has pulled the wraps off the new Type 00 Concept, previewing what would lead to an electric four-door GT soon. The new Jaguar Type 00 Concept unleashes a new era for the famed British automaker as it plans to go all-electric and upmarket in this new era. The Type 00 Concept has been showcased at Miami Art Week in Florida, US, and brings vivid colours and geometrical shapes in a new minimalist avatar.

