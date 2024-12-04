HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Dec 3: Mahindra Be 6e In Legal Soup, Aprilia Rs 457 Price Hike, Jaguar Type 00 Unveil

Auto recap, Dec 3: Indigo sues Mahindra over 6e nomenclature, Aprilia RS 457 price hiked, Jaguar Type 00 unveiled

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2024, 06:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Jaguar Type 00 Concept
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Jaguar Type 00 Concept
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, December 3.

Indigo files trademark infringement suit against Mahindra for ‘6e’ name

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd on Tuesday over the use of the name “6e" for its recently launched electric vehicle BE 6e. The aviation company filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court alleging trademark infringement. Mahindra has now issued a statement addressing the matter and also said that it is in talks with IndiGo to find an “amicable solution."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 Km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mahindra Be.05 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0 kWh Range Icon450 Km
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Indigo files trademark infringement suit against Mahindra for ‘6e’ name, carmaker responds

Aprilia RS 457 to cost 10,000 more from January 1, 2025

Piaggio Vehicles has announced that the Aprilia RS 457, its mid-performance sports bike will cost 10,000 more from January 1, 2025. The increased pricing will apply to all three paint schemes of the Aprilia RS 457 and will apply to the current ex-showroom pricing across India. The 2025 Aprilia RS 457 will cost 4.20 lakhs (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), post the hike.

Also Read : Aprilia RS 457 to cost 10,000 more from January 1, 2025

Jaguar Type 00 Concept breaks cover

(Also read: Jaguar Type 00 Concept breaks cover entering a new era of electric mobility)

Amidst a much controversial brand redesign, Jaguar has pulled the wraps off the new Type 00 Concept, previewing what would lead to an electric four-door GT soon. The new Jaguar Type 00 Concept unleashes a new era for the famed British automaker as it plans to go all-electric and upmarket in this new era. The Type 00 Concept has been showcased at Miami Art Week in Florida, US, and brings vivid colours and geometrical shapes in a new minimalist avatar.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 06:57 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar concept car Mahindra BE 6e Mahindra BE 6e Aprilia RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.