Auto recap, August 17: Volkswagen slaps new charge on ID.3 EV, FASTag annual pass gets overwhelming response & more…

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Sunday, August 17.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Two and three-wheelers drive Indian auto sales as passenger vehicles remain flat

July 2025 auto sales in the Indian market have revealed a mixed picture. While the passenger vehicle sales witnessed stagnation, the sales of two and three-wheelers have grown. Scooters drove urban demand, e-rickshaws witnessed their sales slumping, and quadricycles vanished, underscoring strength at the market’s lower end and weak PV recovery.

Pay for power: Volkswagen aims to charge fees to unlock full horsepower in its cars. What it means?

Automakers have been finding new ways of generating revenue. With the increased penetration of digitalisation and telematics in modern vehicles, this trend is growing. Volkswagen has opted for this strategy in the UK. The German auto giant is selling the Volkswagen ID.3 Pure in the UK market, where the company is charging an extra fee to the customers to unlock more horsepower that is already built into the cars.

FASTag Annual Pass sees over 1.4 lakh takers on very first day, more than 1.39 lakh transactions recorded

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully implemented the FASTag Annual Pass on Independence Day. On the very first day of launch, the FASTag Annual Pass has seen more than 1.40 lakh users purchasing and activating it. Also, more than 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways across India. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has stated that the FASTag Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response from the national highways and expressway users. Around 20,000 - 25,000 concurrent users have been using the 'Rajmargyatra App', and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee.

