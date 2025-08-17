Two and three-wheelers drive Indian auto sales as passenger vehicles remain flat

Indian auto industry saw mixed fortunes in July. Passenger vehicles barely moved, underscoring weak sentiment in the country’s most-watched segment, while two and three-wheelers held up demand, pointing to strength at the bottom of the market.

Passenger vehicles tread water

Sales of passenger vehicles slipped 0.2 per cent to 3,40,772 units in July, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed. The flat numbers stand in contrast to the industry’s upbeat talk of recovery. For now, momentum remains missing in what has historically been the growth engine of the sector.

Manufacturers are pinning hopes on the festive season beginning with Onam, but the data suggests that consumer appetite in the PV space is yet to turn the corner.

Two-wheelers fuelled by scooters

Two-wheeler sales grew 8.7 per cent to 15.67 lakh units, with scooters up 16.2 per cent and motorcycles rising 4.7 per cent. Mopeds, however, slipped 10 per cent, continuing their slow slide into irrelevance.

The rebound in scooters hints at urban and semi-urban demand holding up, even as rural sentiment remains uneven.

Three-wheelers at a record high

Three-wheelers had their best-ever July, clocking 69,403 units, up 17.5 per cent. Passenger carriers surged, goods carriers expanded, and even e-carts saw triple-digit growth. But e-rickshaws halved, down 53 per cent, showing how fragile parts of the electric mobility shift remain.

The divergence within the segment captures the churn in urban transport — traditional formats are thriving even as newer, less-regulated electric models lose ground.

Industry cautious despite festive hopes

SIAM called the July performance “stable" and struck a cautiously optimistic note for the months ahead. But the gap between optimism and reality is becoming sharper.

The data reinforces a familiar pattern: growth at the lower end of the market, stagnation at the top. The festive season will show whether this divide is temporary or a deeper structural problem for India’s auto story.

