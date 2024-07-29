Auto news recap, July 28: Tata Curvv colours, Nissan GT-R design teased & more

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Tata Curvv to be available in six exterior colours

The Tata Curvv ICE model will come available in six different exterior colour options. These six primary shades are Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Cosmic Gold, Flame Red and Opera Blue. All these colours will be available in a dual-tone paint scheme as well, which will have a black roof. Tata Motors will also introduce an Oberon Black shade with the Dark Edition avatar of the Curvv SUV at a later date.

Nissan GT-R design evolves for electric future

Nissan design VP Matthew Weaver has offered glimpses into what fans can expect from the next-generation GT-R. Weaver has confirmed that the new Nissan GT-R will carry the DNA of its predecessors. Iconic design elements, such as the distinctive quad tail lights and sharp headlights, are likely to make a return. However, the emphasis on performance and aerodynamics will drive the car's overall shape.

Pirelli's Cyber tyre can talk to the car

Pirelli has introduced new Cyber tyre on the Pagani Utopia, claiming that the tyres can communicate with the car’s traction control, stability control, and ABS systems. This tyre is available in select cars like Pagani Utopia, McLaren Artura and Audi RS4.

NHAI not facing any financial crises: Nitin Gadkari

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is not facing any financial crises and has drawn up a plan to service its debt through improved inflows of toll revenue and asset monetisation, Parliament was informed by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

