Nissan GT-R design evolves for electric future: To carry DNA of predecessors

The Nissan GT-R, a performance benchmark for nearly two decades, is set to bow out. As the curtain falls on this iconic model, anticipation for its successor is reaching fever pitch. Nissan design VP Matthew Weaver has offered glimpses into what fans can expect from the next-generation GT-R.

Nissan design VP Matthew Weaver has confirmed that the new GT-R will carry the DNA of its predecessors. Iconic design elements, such as the distinctiv

Weaver has confirmed that the new GT-R will carry the DNA of its predecessors. Iconic design elements, such as the distinctive quad tail lights and sharp headlights, are likely to make a return. However, the emphasis on performance and aerodynamics will drive the car's overall shape.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2024 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan X-Trail 1498 cc 1498 cc ₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : 2025 Nissan GT-R announced for Japan, could be the last edition of the supercar

A report by Top gear quoted Waever, “The thing with the GT-R is that it’s got to perform in each area: aero, speed and performance. That’ll dictate it.". This focus on functionality is a hallmark of the GT-R, and it's clear that the next iteration will adhere to this principle.

Design challenges and opportunities

Creating a new Nissan GT-R is no small feat. Weaver recalls the intense wind tunnel testing involved in developing the current model, hinting at the level of engineering dedication that will be poured into its successor. The challenge lies in balancing the car's iconic design elements with the demands of modern performance.

"We’ll add certain ‘Godzilla’ elements in where we can," Weaver said, suggesting that the new GT-R will incorporate dramatic design features that evoke the spirit of its predecessors. While the exact form these elements will take remains a mystery, it's clear that Nissan is committed to creating a car that is both visually striking and incredibly capable.

Also Read : Watch: Lamborghini Huracan joins hands with Nissan GTR to challenge F1 racecar

Earlier it was reported that Nissan is exploring the possibility of an all-electric GT-R, a radical departure from the iconic model's gasoline-powered heritage. The automaker's vision for this future electric supercar was showcased by the mind-blowing Hyper Force concept unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023.

Boasting a staggering 1,341 horsepower from a solid-state battery pack and dual electric motors, the Hyper Force concept hinted at the immense potential of an electric GT-R. Its outlandish design, while conceptual, provides a glimpse into the brand's ambition for the model.

Nissan's design director, Giovanny Arroba, had expressed optimism about bringing a production version of this electric powerhouse to life before the end of the decade. While acknowledging the concept's extreme styling, he believes its core principles can be adapted for a road-going model. The Hyper Force, therefore, serves as a tangible inspiration for Nissan's electric future.

First Published Date: