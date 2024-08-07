Auto news recap, August 6: More Thar Roxx features revealed, Curvv at dealership

HT Auto
  • Stay up to date with the latest and most relevant developments from the Indian and global automotive world.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx will be officially launched in India on August 15.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx will be officially launched in India on August 15.

Hello and welcome to your ultimate destination for a quick recap of all major developments from the Indian and global automotive world. As the festive season begins, manufacturers in India are gearing up to drive out new and updated models while even discounts are aplenty. Do not miss out on the most essential updates that matter the most.

Mahindra continues to reveal more details about Thar Roxx

Ahead of its August 15 launch, Mahindra has released more details about the features that Thar Roxx will get. While a sunroof was already confirmed, the latest set of details also show a larger touchscreen - compared to what Thar has at present, and a digital screen for the driver's display which has been borrowed from the XUV700. The Thar Roxx will also get assisted driving capabilities or ADAS.

Also Read : More details about Mahindra Thar Roxx

Bajaj Chetak 3201 special edition launched

The Bajaj Chetak 3201 special edition was launched in the Indian market on Tuesday at a price of 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition gets several aesthetic and feature updates over the standard model. But most interesting is that the Chetak 3201 can only be purchased via Amazon India website and mobile app at present.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak special edition launched

Tata Curvv EV begins arriving at dealerships

The Curvv EV from Tata Motors is set for its official launch today but it has also already started to arrive at various dealerships. The Curvv EV will be the new flagship EV from the Indian car maker, sitting on top of Nexon EV. And while the Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version will also be showcased today, its price launch will take place later this month.

Citroen Basalt lined up for India launch

(Also read: Check out the key highlights of Citroen Basalt)

The Basalt coupe-SUV is all set for its India launch and will take on Curvv in a direct battle. Both models have a coupe profile and are looking at capturing a solid share of the lucrative mid-size SUV segment in the country.

Huawei now has an all-electric sedan that may challenge Mercedes, Tesla

Huawei is mostly known for making electronic items like smartphones, smartwatches and personal computers. But did you know that it has already made its foray into the world of electric cars? While it ony has a handful of models, Huawei recently launched an electric sedan called Stelato S9 in partnership with China's BAIC Motors. The electric sedan has massive proportions but also boasts of some very big capabilities.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 07:46 AM IST
