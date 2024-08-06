Move over Xiaomi, Huawei Stelato S9 launched in world's largest EV market

Another day and another major consumer electronics manufacturer has expanded its portfolio in the world of electric vehicles. After China's Xiaomi launched its first-ever car - SU7 in its home market, Huawei has launched an all-new model to expand its portfolio, the Huawei Stelato S9 electric sedan that has been jointly developed with BAIC Motors.

While BAIC Motors is a name to reckon with within the mammoth Chinese automobile market, Huawei has always been known for products like smartphones, tablets, wearables, headphones and even personal computers. The company, however, took a dive into the world of EVs recently and has a handful of models like SERES SF5 and Aito M5. But the first product under a partnership with BAIC has now manifested in the form of Stelato S9 electric sedan.

Huawei's presence in the EV space is beginning to become significant but is hardly a surprise. Estimated to be worth close to $500 billion, the Chinese multinational digital communications technology conglomerate corporation has been eyeing the automobile space with keen eyes. Through the course of 2024, several teaser images of the EV surfaced on Chinese social media sites, giving a peek into the model. But the launch now marks an official foray of the company into the automobile sector.

Huawei-BAIC Stelato S9: Major highlights

The Stelato S9 electric sedan is the culmination of the first joint work by Huawei and BAIC Motors. It gets an aerodynamic profile, darkened lights, pop-out door handles, LIDAR for assisted and/or automated driving capabilities, cameras in place of conventional side mirrors and large alloy wheels.

In terms of dimensions, the Huawei Selato S9 measures 5,160 mm in length, is 1,987 mm wide and 1,486 mm tall. For reference, this is even longer and wider than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase version.

In China, the Selato S9 has been launched in two versions - S9 Max and S9 Ultra. The starting price of the Stelato S9 is at 399,800 yuan or approximately ₹47 lakhs. For this base price, one gets this electric sedan in the single-motor setup with 304 bhp on offer. The more expensive version has a dual-motor set up and comes with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capabilities. It also offers 516 bhp but top speed on both versions of the Huawei Stelato S9 electric sedan is capped at 214 kmph. As far as the battery-pack options are concerned, there are two - 79.9 kWh and 97.6 kWh units. It has a cruising range of well over 650 kms per charge.

