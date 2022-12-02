HT Auto
Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used for James Bond's No Time to Die sold for $3.5mn

The Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used during the filming of James Bond's No Time To Die .as been sold for $3.53 million during a recent Christie's charity auction in London, CarScoops reported. The vehicle was donated by Aston Martin Lagonda for the auction and is one of eight built and engineered for the Bond movie. It was used during the opening chase sequence of the film.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 18:15 PM
It was driven through Matera, Italy by Daniel Craig with Léa Seydoux in the passenger seat. The stunt car features a rotating digital number plate, retractable headlights, pop-out machine guns and can fire prop bomblets.

Also Read : This Aston Martin luxury home in Japan comes with automotive gallery

The money raised from the auction will benefit The Prince's Trust, the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund that assists current and former members of UK Intelligence Agencies, alongside three charities that support serving and former members of the UK Special Forces. “Aston Martin is incredibly proud to be part of James Bond’s DNA and we are delighted to celebrate this 60th anniversary with the sale of a truly unique Aston Martin model that we created for No Time To Die," Aston Martin executive vice president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman told the publication.

He added that the sale of the special car will now hugely benefit several good causes, “playing our own part in the long-standing tradition of the James Bond franchise supporting charitable causes".

During the auction, two more Aston Martin models were sold - one 1981 V8 that was also driven by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, which raised $761,254 to support the UN Refugee Agency. Another was the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera DBS 007 Edition whas also sold, raising £403,200 ($487,202), all of which will benefit the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin DB5 Aston Martin
