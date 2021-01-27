Andaman and Nicobar Islands flags off electric buses to curb pollution

In a move to curb air pollution on the island, Retired Admiral D K Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Tuesday flagged-off a fleet of electric buses.

A press release by the Ministry of Power stated, "The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN Limited), a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC Limited, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under Ministry of Power, Government of India."

The introduction of electric buses in the Island union territory will help cut down tail pipe emissions as well as provide comfortable public transport.

In addition to the above project, NVVN has emerged as the successful bidder for providing turnkey solutions for 90 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Smart City project. These buses will provide last-mile connectivity to Namma Metro network in the islands.

NVVN is developing and providing a complete range of zero-emission mobility solutions for various vehicle segments. In order to encourage faster migration to electric vehicles, NVVN is also developing charging infrastructure in multiple cities across the country.

