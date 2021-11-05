Home
In pics: Toyota reveals its sub-compact crossover Aygo X
In pics: Toyota reveals its sub-compact crossover Aygo X
Updated: 05 Nov 2021, 02:53 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Toyota's new Aygo X resembles the recently launched Tata Punch. Toyota Aygo X comes will come in four colours.
1/5Toyota has officially unveiled the new Aygo X, a sub-compact crossover with SUV styling elements. The model resembles the recently launched Tata Punch. The new model is based on the GA-B platform, an architecture derived from the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform on which the Toyota Yaris and the Toyota Yaris Cross are based.
2/5The new car stands 3,700 mm in length, 1,740 mm in width and 1,510 mm in height. Compared to Aygo X,Tata Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,615 mm in height.
3/5The new car features a large front grille, fog lamps, headlights with LED daytime running lights. It will also come with indicators surrounded by a subtle bright light. The Aygo X's roof is wedge-shaped to provide a more sporty look to the car. The new model sits on a set of 18-inch wheels further enhancing the sporty character of the new compact SUV.
4/5The interior of the car features a multifunction steering wheel. It has a 9-inch digital driver display right behind it and also an infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wired as well as wireless. It has an option to add the MyT application, which allows the driver to check vehicle-related information like driving analysis, fuel levels, warnings and more. The Aygo X also comes with a decent large boot space for its size at 231 litres.
5/5The Toyota Aygo X will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that can generate a maximum output of 72 hp and peak torque up to 205 Nm. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. It will come in four colours which are red, blue, cardamom green and beige.