X user shares “disaster” trip with Tata Nexon EV as it abruptly loses charge

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2024, 20:01 PM
An X user was stranded with his newly purchased Tata Nexon EV during its maiden outstation trip from Bengaluru to Chennai after the range dropped to 0
Tata Nexon EV User Issue
The Nexon EV dropped to 0 per cent in a few minutes once the range went down to 30 per cent, leaving its owner stranded on the highway (X/Siva Narayanan )
Tata Nexon EV User Issue
The Nexon EV dropped to 0 per cent in a few minutes once the range went down to 30 per cent, leaving its owner stranded on the highway

A new Tata Nexon EV owner's experience with the electric SUV left him vulnerable following charging issues between Bengaluru to Chennai. An X user (formerly Twitter) narrated his ordeal on the social media platform about being stranded with his newly purchased Nexon EV during its maiden outstation trip calling it a “disaster."

Tata Nexon EV Range Drop

X user by the name Siva Narayanan shared his experience. The user claims he had to travel 350 km, which is well within the Nexon EV's range capacity that stands in excess of 400 km (claimed). Narayanan wrote he started the drive covering 180 km with 45 per cent left.

He topped up the battery charging it up to 80 per cent, which showed him a range of 170 km on the car's infotainment system. With 30 per cent left, the distance left to cover was 45 km. However, the user claims the Nexon EV's battery quickly dropped to 20 per cent, and then to 10 per cent in a span of 2 minutes.

The battery went down to 0 per cent with 35 km still to cover, the X user said in his post. Narayanan had to then call Tata Emergency Services for roadside assistance, which helped him reach to the nearest charging station. This, despite the roadside assistance service provider being short staffed due to the Diwali weekend celebration.

The user further claimed that the RSA provider stayed with the user till the battery was "reasonably charged" before heading to rescue another vehicle 150 km away.

It's unclear at the moment what led to the sudden drop in the battery charge and range. Electric vehicles do tend to offer different range depending on the battery charge left. That said, the EVs are designed to switch to limp mode to conserve energy when the battery is going extremely low. This is done to ensure the vehicle user has enough charge left to reach the nearest charging point. It's alarming that the Nexon EV failed to enter limp mode of the battery charge was deteriorating quickly. HT Auto has reached out to Tata Motors for a statement regarding the issue and will update the piece as and when the company responds.

The Tata Nexon EV is one of the most popular EVs on sale and continues to be a top seller for the company as well. The electric SUV comes with a claimed range of 489 km on a single charge from its 45 kWh battery pack. The real world range is about 300-350 km on the model.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2024, 20:01 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon Tata Motors Tata Cars

