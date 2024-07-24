Want a Kia EV6? Here's how you can officially lease it for at Rs…

Kia India has launched a lease programme for its flagship electric vehicle, the EV6. Kia India introduced its lease programme two months ago. The Kia EV6 lease is priced at ₹1.29 Lakhs per month and includes insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop services, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

The Kia lease programme also includes rental plans for other Kia models such as the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens, with monthly rates starting at ₹17,999

The lease programme is a result of a partnership between Kia India and ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited. The company noted that the programme is designed for customers with extended mobility needs, offering lease terms from 24 to 60 months with various mileage options. The programme also includes rental plans for other Kia models such as the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens, with monthly rates starting at ₹17,999, 23,999, and 24,999, respectively.

The Kia EV6 lease programme is targeted at doctors registered with the Indian Medical Association or state associations, and heads of medical institutions, hospitals, or clinics; chartered accountants registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or heads of CA firms; other self-employed professionals; and select corporate entities.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, stated that the lease programme has gained significant traction in metro and Tier I cities. The addition of the Kia V6 is seen as a response to customer demand for advanced technology and sustainable mobility solutions.

The company views the positive response as an indicator of the potential for the Kia Lease program to become more accessible to a wider range of customers. Kia India's lease program aims to offer a flexible and modern ownership experience, making high-end vehicles like the EV6 available to professionals with specific mobility needs.

Kia EV6: Features and specifications

The Kia EV6 is available in two versions for the Indian market. The base model is rear-wheel drive, powered by a single electric motor producing 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive variant features dual electric motors, generating 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. The starting prices for these models are ₹59.95 lakh and ₹64.95 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Both versions utilise a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which Kia claims can provide a driving range of 708 kilometres based on ARAI testing standards. The EV6 supports rapid charging through 350 kW DC chargers, a capability enabled by its 800-volt electrical architecture. This allows for a charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 18 minutes under optimal charging conditions.

