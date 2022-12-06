HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Xc40 Recharge Becomes More Powerful. When Is India Launch

Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch

Swedish luxury car brand Volvo has updated the XC40 Recharge for the international market. The updated Volvo XC40 recharge comes with a larger battery pack and more powerful electric motors, promising higher range and more power output. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge introduced to the global market gets an 82 kWh battery pack that offers a 32 km additional range for the single motor variant, while the dual motor variant gets 64 km of extra range. Also, the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge now supports up to 200 kW fast charging that can juice up the battery pack from 10-80 per cent in just 10 minutes, claims the automaker.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most affordable luxury EV in India. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most affordable luxury EV in India.

Volvo further claimed that the single motor variant of the XC40 Recharge now packs 235 bhp of peak power, up from 228 bhp. The dual motor version has the same overall power output of 402 bhp, but the front and rear motors now churn out 161 bhp and 242 bhp power output, respectively. Volvo also said that the latest update brings a new rear-wheel drive setup for the single-motor variants.

The latest update for the Volvo XC40 Recharge comes just a few weeks after the automaker pulled the covers off its new EX90 flagship electric SUV. What's more interesting is that the automaker has updated its C40 Recharge as well, which is expected to launch in India sometime in 2023. The C40 Recharge shares several components with the XC40 Recharge, and the updates on both cars are identical.

Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Volvo Car India currently sells one electric car in the country, in the form of the XC40 Recharge, which is available in the dual-motor P8 variant here. The updated Volvo XC40 Recharge is expected to come to India sometime in 2023.

The luxury car marquee has decided to phase out its existing plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) in favour of electric vehicles. The XC40 Recharge being one of the most affordable luxury EVs, could play a crucial role in that strategy.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo XC40 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric car electric vehicle luxury car
