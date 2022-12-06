This is how Tata taunts Mahindra buoyed by Nexon EV sales

Buoyed by the success of the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Motors has poked fun at its homegrown rival Mahindra on Twitter. More specifically, the taunt was directed at the Mahindra XUV400 all-electric SUV, which is yet to go on sale in India. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, which is the EV wing of Tata Motors, posted an image with numbers on Twitter, which shows the automaker's achieved number and also shows Mahindra XUV400 EV's letterings ‘00’. The tweet shows that 35,000 is greater than zero. The number game is simple, but there is a hidden meaning as well.

The Tata Nexon EV has reached a new milestone by selling a total number of 35,000 units across India. The automaker revealed this achievement on social media and took a dig at the rival homegrown car brand. Tata posted an image that reads, "35,000 > 00", accompanied by a caption, “Need we say more?" The “00" is a clear reference to the Mahindra XUV400, which has not gone on sale yet.

Need we say more? #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/l3XMjB2QeX — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) December 3, 2022

The Tata Nexon EV is the highest-selling electric car in India. This compact electric SUV is available in Max and Prime variants in the country. The Max comes as a higher variant of the e-SUV, promising a 437 km range on a single charge. It gets energy from a 40.5 kWh battery pack. The Prime trim, on the other hand, packs 127 bhp and 245 Nm generating electric powertrain and promises a 312 km range on a single charge.

In a bulging electric passenger vehicle space, Tata Nexon EV has ensured the automaker a leading position. Tata Motors also sells other electric passenger cars in India, including the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. While other car brands like Mahindra, MG Motor, and Hyundai too have their own offering in the Indian electric car market, Tata has the lion's share in the segment.

Interestingly, the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which comes as an all-electric iteration of the XUV400 SUV is still waiting to go on sale despite its unveiling already took place. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV400 EV will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

