HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Uttar Pradesh Aims To Be First State To Deploy Only Evs For Govt Departments

Uttar Pradesh aims to be first state to deploy only EVs for govt departments

In a major push to promote sales and usage of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has set a target and has flung into action to convert vehicles used in all government departments into EVs in a phased manner by 2030. For this, instructions have been given that all the government departments can purchase EVs on the basis of nomination even without tender, while the purchase of EVs can be spent more than the maximum limit as per the requirement. By achieving this target before 2030, Uttar Pradesh can become the first state in the country to have 100 per cent EV in government departments, informed the government through a release.

By: ANI
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 15:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Uttar Pradesh aims to become the first state in India to fully convert government vehicles from ICE to electric-only by the end of this decade.
Uttar Pradesh aims to become the first state in India to fully convert government vehicles from ICE to electric-only by the end of this decade.
Uttar Pradesh aims to become the first state in India to fully convert government vehicles from ICE to electric-only by the end of this decade.
Uttar Pradesh aims to become the first state in India to fully convert government vehicles from ICE to electric-only by the end of this decade.

Notably, to encourage EV vehicles in the state, the government notified the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022 on October 14.

Under this, the government has provided an exemption from tax and registration fees for three years on the purchase of EVs. At the same time, this exemption will be valid for five years on the purchase of EVs manufactured in the state.

In the order issued by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, all the departments and institutions working under them have been instructed to convert 100 per cent of vehicles into EVs by 2030 as per the EV policy.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

It has also been said that EV vehicles should be purchased on the basis of nomination without tender and the prevailing upper limit on the purchase of vehicles for official events should be relaxed.

According to an official of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department, since government vehicles were till now procured through tenders on the GeM portal, EV companies are not registered with it. That is why a provision has been made in the policy that EVs can be purchased from government agencies like Rajasthan Electronics Instrument Ltd. (REIL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) etc on the basis of nomination without tender.

At the same time, since electric vehicles are currently more expensive than petrol-diesel, the government has also given relaxation on the upper maximum expenditure limit on the purchase of vehicles.

The Chief Secretary has also instructed all the departments that EVs should also be included in the advance given by the state government for vehicles to the employees working in government departments.

Along with this, it has been said that the department should ensure action on this within the stipulated time. This step has also been taken to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles.

It may be noted that all state governments make an advance payment to their officers and employees for purchasing motor vehicles, scooters or bikes, which the officer or employee must return within the stipulated time. This advance amount is prescribed separately for buying a car, scooter or bike.

To promote EVs in UP, the Yogi government has decided to give up to 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees for three years.

This calculation of three years will be done from October 14, 2022

If a person buys electric vehicles made in UP, he will get a rebate of up to five years.

Discounts are also being given by the Central Government on EVs.

The State Government's rebate will be separate from the Central Government's subsidy. Due to the exemption from the central and state government, the prices of two-wheelers are likely to be reduced by 20,000 and the cost of cars by about 1 lakh.

As per the government policy in UP, a 15 per cent subsidy will be given on the factory price of the EV.

With infrastructure development, incentives and the introduction of new electric vehicle models from the government, EV sales in the country are expected to grow in the remaining period of the current decade. Also, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are likely to dominate this sale.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 15:40 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city