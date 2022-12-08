HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Up And Delhi Lead India's Ev Revolution With 30% Electric Vehicles On Road

UP and Delhi lead India's EV revolution with 30% electric vehicles on road

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said more than 18 lakh electric vehicles are registered in the country, with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra emerging as the leading states in EV sales.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are the two leading states in India in terms of electric vehicles registered.
Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are the two leading states in India in terms of electric vehicles registered.
Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are the two leading states in India in terms of electric vehicles registered.
Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are the two leading states in India in terms of electric vehicles registered.

The road transport and highways minister, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the maximum number of electric vehicles has been registered in Uttar Pradesh (4,14,978), followed by Delhi (1,83,074) and Maharashtra (1,79,087).

Gadkari further said Maharashtra has the maximum number of operational public EV charging stations (PCS) at 660, followed by Delhi (539) and Tamil Nadu (439).

A total of 5,151 public EV charging stations are operational in India, he added.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said with implementation of the electronic fee collection system, traffic congestion at fee plazas at highways has been reduced significantly.

"In order to eliminate any congestion along National Highways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on implementation of barrierless user fee collection system based on advanced technologies," he said, adding that NHAI has appointed an agency for a detailed study on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

According to the minister, a pilot project of the ANPR-based system has been implemented along stretches of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

In this system, applicable user fees is deducted from FASTags based on the entry and exit of the vehicles as captured by ANPR cameras.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said there are 719 projects across various states where construction works on National Highways was delayed to some extent due to protracted monsoon in many states and the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the Char Dham road project, Gadkari said out of 53 packages covering a total length of 825 kms in Uttarakhand, 43 packages with a total length of 683 km have been sanctioned.

"Out of these, 21 packages covering a length of 291 km are complete 2 packages are yet to be awarded, 1 package was de-sanctioned and balance 19 packages covering a length of 366 km are in different stages of progress," he added.

The Char Dham road project was originally scheduled for completion by March 2022.

However, the programme was delayed mainly due to litigation related to forest and environment clearance in various courts.

This project is being reviewed/monitored by a High Powered Committee (HPC) for non-strategic roads (Rudrarprayag – Gaurikund and Dharasu Bend – Jankichatti) and an oversight committee for strategic roads (Rishikesh – Mana, Rishikesh – Gangotri and Tanakpur – Pithoragarh) constituted as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

Gadkari noted that the sanction and completion of the balance part of the project depends on finalisation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and execution of the works as per the directions of the committee.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM IST
TAGS: Electric car Electric vehicle Nitin Gadkari
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In Volkswagen's no to EVs in South Africa lies hint for India too
In Volkswagen's no to EVs in South Africa lies hint for India too
Insurance regulator proposes 3 years cover for cars, 5 years for two-wheelers
Insurance regulator proposes 3 years cover for cars, 5 years for two-wheelers
Bengaluru to soon get 250 high-definition cams to track traffic violations
Bengaluru to soon get 250 high-definition cams to track traffic violations
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city