Ultraviolette Shockwave set for Q1 2027 launch, gets new 100V platform

Ultraviolette has confirmed that its upcoming Shockwave electric motorcycle will use the company’s newly developed 100V architecture when it arrives in the first quarter of 2027. The new setup is expected to support stronger power delivery, improved thermal efficiency and faster charging.

Production work begins

Preparations for the Shockwave are already moving into the manufacturing stage, with Ultraviolette setting up a production line at its existing facility. The company has also confirmed that the motorcycle will be sold in both single-seat and dual-seat configurations.

Ultraviolette has not yet revealed the Shockwave’s final technical specifications. Details such as battery capacity, motor output, charging time and riding range are expected to be announced closer to the launch.

Lightweight electric motorcycle

The Shockwave, also referred to as the FUNDURO, has been developed as a lightweight motorcycle with a focus on riding enjoyment. Its design brief draws from the character of classic two-stroke motorcycles, particularly their raw and spirited nature.

The company says the motorcycle is intended to deliver a more direct and engaging riding experience rather than simply focusing on utility.

Shared development programme

The Shockwave has been developed alongside Ultraviolette’s Tesseract, with work on both motorcycles progressing in parallel over the past year. Although they are aimed at different riding experiences, both models will use the company’s 100V architecture.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO, Ultraviolette said, “From the outset, we envisioned the Shockwave as a motorcycle that would bring back the pure enjoyment of riding. Bringing our 100V architecture to the Shockwave is an important step in realising that vision. When it launches in Q1 2027, we are certain it will be an exceptionally engaging motorcycle to ride."

The Tesseract had previously been confirmed for the same architecture as part of Ultraviolette’s ongoing electric vehicle technology development.

More information on the Shockwave, including its final specifications and launch details, will be released closer to its Q1 2027 introduction.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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