2027 Volvo EX30 gets new entry-level powertrain, V2L tech and interior themes

The 2027 Volvo EX30 will see its spec list expand with a range of updates for the upcoming model year. With the changes, the electric SUV gets a new entry-level powertrain option, new cabin themes, an expanded Black Edition suite, as well as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. Existing owners will also benefit from software improvements via over-the-air updates.

New entry-level powertrain added

The new powertrain option delivers 147 bhp and can be had with either a 51 kWh or a 69 kWh option

Volvo is offering a new single-motor powertrain that delivers 110 kW (147 bhp). Paired with a 51 kWh battery pack, it claims a 339 km single-charge range and is positioned as the new entry point into the EX30 lineup.

For those seeking more range for long-distance journeys, the SUV can be had with a larger 69 kWh option, which delivers a claimed range of up to 476 km.

The EX30 Cross Country also gets a new Plus trim level and a more efficient single-motor variant.

V2L functionality and software upgrades

The centre touchscreen console is getting updated with a new user interface for improved access to features

Volvo has confirmed that the EX30 will be hardware-ready for V2Lfunctionality, where the system allows the SUV’s battery to power external devices through an adapter. With this, users can charge e-bicycles or power appliances such as tools, audio equipment or camping gear. V2L will initially be rolled out in selected markets.

The touchscreen console is also getting a revised user interface with redesigned settings and controls layout aimed at improving access to frequently used features. A customisable content bar has been added to prioritise predictive or user-selected actions.

Both the V2L functionality and the new UX will be delivered via OTA software updates during the summer season (June 2026 onwards) to new and existing EX30 customers at no additional cost.

New interior themes and Black Edition expansion

The 2027 EX30 comes with two new interior themes, a light-coloured Harvest (shown above) option, as well as an all-black theme. Both are fitted with recycled materials for the upholstery

EX30 buyers can now choose from two new interior themes. The ‘Harvest’ interior features light-coloured recycled textile upholstery combined with Nordico, a material made from recycled sources such as PET bottles. It also features dark flax décor and a black headliner.

The new ‘Black’ theme uses deep-black Nordico upholstery with contrast stitching and dark flax décor. This option is now available with the EX30 Black Edition.

The Black Edition can additionally be configured in three exterior colour options: Onyx Black, Vapour Grey and Crystal White.

