TVS iQube 3.1 kWh: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the EV two-wheeler's newest trim

TVS Motor Company has expanded its iQube electric scooter lineup with a new 3.1 kWh battery variant, priced at ₹1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This addition brings the total number of iQube variants to six, as manufacturers continue to diversify offerings in response to growing demand in India’s electric two-wheeler market.
The 3.1 kWh iQube variant serves as a middle ground in the lineup, offering more range and features than the entry-level model without reaching the price of the top variant. With competition increasing in India’s EV scooter market, such updates reflect manufacturers’ efforts to cater to a wider range of use cases and consumer preferences.
The new variant sits between the existing 2.2 kWh and 3.5 kWh options in the iQube range. It costs ₹12,000 more than the base model and ₹21,000 less than the top-spec version. With this mid-tier addition, TVS aims to offer more flexibility to customers based on their commuting requirements and budgets.
TVS claims a range of 123 km on a single charge under IDC testing for the 3.1 kWh variant. The top speed is rated at 82 km/h, and the battery takes approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent. The scooter is designed to meet the needs of daily urban riders.
Among the key feature additions is hill hold assist, intended to prevent rollback on inclines, which can be useful in traffic or on slopes. The scooter also gets a refreshed UI/UX for its TFT display, though detailed changes haven’t been specified. Bluetooth connectivity is included, supporting basic smartphone integration.
While the overall design remains similar to other iQube variants, the 3.1 kWh version introduces four colour options, including two dual-tone finishes: Pearl White, Titanium Grey, Starlight Blue with Beige and Copper Bronze with Beige. These additions aim to provide more visual variety without altering the scooter’s core design.
Mechanically, the 3.1 kWh model continues with the tubular steel frame, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shocks found on other iQube variants. Braking is handled by a 220 mm disc up front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The kerb weight stands at 117 kg.
