HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Ev Owner Took 15 Hours To Travel Just 286 Km In His Battery Powered Ride

This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride

The EV owner has penned his experience in a travel journal, addressing the hardships of making long-distance road journeys in electric vehicles.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 14:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only

Electric vehicles are still making their inroads in the automotive industry and new EV drivers are still getting used to driving around the battery-powered vehicles and figuring out the charging infrastructure in their vicinity. In one such instance, an EV driver from Colorado took 15 hours to travel just about 286 kilometres in his electric vehicle.

Though user error was part of the problem, the EV driver also told Fox Business that underestimating the existing charging infrastructure and trusting the manufacturer’s claims was as much to blame in his case. Alan O’Hashi made his first EV trip on his first battery-powered vehicle, Nissan Leaf.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation

He decided to put it to test by taking it on a 2,600-mile road trip across Wyoming and it took him a total of 15 hours to complete that route, which would normally take just over two-and-a-half hours. “I was rudely awakened when I determined that the charging wasn’t as rapid as some people would lead you to believe, likely the dealers," he said in the interview.

The EV owner also penned his experience in his travel journal in the book “On the Trail: Electrical Vehicle Anxiety," in which he addresses the hardships of making long-distance road journeys in electric vehicles.

Another such incident took place with a EV driver who rented a brand new Kia EV6 for traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and back. She estimated four days with about seven and a half hours of driving each day based on the 310-mile battery range of the vehicle, CarScoops reported.

In her op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, the EV driver revealed that she ended up charging the car more than she did sleeping. She mentioned that “To be considered ‘fast,’ a charger must be capable of about 24 kW. 

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility Kia EV6 Nissan Leaf
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city