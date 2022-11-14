This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride

Electric vehicles are still making their inroads in the automotive industry and new EV drivers are still getting used to driving around the battery-powered vehicles and figuring out the charging infrastructure in their vicinity. In one such instance, an EV driver from Colorado took 15 hours to travel just about 286 kilometres in his electric vehicle.

Though user error was part of the problem, the EV driver also told Fox Business that underestimating the existing charging infrastructure and trusting the manufacturer’s claims was as much to blame in his case. Alan O’Hashi made his first EV trip on his first battery-powered vehicle, Nissan Leaf.

He decided to put it to test by taking it on a 2,600-mile road trip across Wyoming and it took him a total of 15 hours to complete that route, which would normally take just over two-and-a-half hours. “I was rudely awakened when I determined that the charging wasn’t as rapid as some people would lead you to believe, likely the dealers," he said in the interview.

The EV owner also penned his experience in his travel journal in the book “On the Trail: Electrical Vehicle Anxiety," in which he addresses the hardships of making long-distance road journeys in electric vehicles.

Another such incident took place with a EV driver who rented a brand new Kia EV6 for traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and back. She estimated four days with about seven and a half hours of driving each day based on the 310-mile battery range of the vehicle, CarScoops reported.

In her op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, the EV driver revealed that she ended up charging the car more than she did sleeping. She mentioned that “To be considered ‘fast,’ a charger must be capable of about 24 kW.

