This electric bus with 200-km range to hit the roads in 3 states in India soon

A new brand of electric buses will soon hit the Indian roads. EKA Mobility, the electric commercial vehicle manufacturing arm of Pinnacle Industries Limited, has won the tender to deliver 310 units of the EKA9 electric bus to three states in coming days. The electric buses were part of a larger tender for 6,465 units sought by Convergence Energy Services Limited, a subsidiary of the state-owned EESL, under the National e-Bus program Phase 1.

The 310 electric buses from EKA Mobility will be deployed in three states which include Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala. These buses will be used for intra-city operations to boost cleaner public transport in these states. The electric buses from EKA will be deployed for 12 years and is expected to save around 1.40 lakh tons of carbon emissions. Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, said, “This order is a testament to the fact that design and making in India is now a reality and is a viable alternative that can replace the Chinese products that are coming into the market."

The EKA9 electric buses can seat up to 32 passengers in 2×2 setup. It offers ample legroom and can also accommodates a wheelchair for specially-abled passengers. The electric bus is equipped with features like auto drive, power steering, tilt and telescopic steering and ergonomically designed centre console. It also offers company fitted AC, demister and bacterial filtration system.

The EKA9 also offers several safety features which also includes ADAS, cameras and emergency stop button. The EKA9 electric bus comes with other safety features like EBS and ventilated disc brakes on all wheels.

The electric bus comes powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor with an output of 200 KW and maximum torque of 2500 Nm. It also offers re-generative braking for optimum use of the battery, which supports fast charging. The EKA9 offers a range of up to 200 kms on a single charge. It can hit a top speed of 80 kmph.

EKA Mobility has also developed a 9-meter bus which runs on hydrogen fuel. The company says it has been designed and optimised to suit Indian road conditions.

First Published Date: