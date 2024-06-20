Citroen C3 Aircross Electric revealed for Europe with 300 km range. India-bound?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 20, 2024

Citroen has unveiled the C3 Aircross Electric for the European market and the compact SUV will be available in petrol, hybrid and electric versions

The new Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the Smart Car platform shared with the India-spec model and gets a new design language for Europe

The electric version packs a single electric motor that develops 111 bhp while power comes from the 44 kWh battery pack

The company claims a range in excess of 300 km on a single charge

Citroen says another variant will arrive in 2025 with a bigger battery pack and a range exceeding 400 km 

Other engine options for Europe include the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre PureTech hybrid with an electric motor 

The C3 Aircross for Europe has a minimalist interior with a small digital console, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a two-spoke steering wheel

The compact SUV comes equipped with ADAS, which is missing on the India-spec model

The Citroen C3 Aircross is slated to arrive in India albeit at a later date 
