Tesla FSD V12 to come as end-to-end AI with major improvements, claims Elon Musk

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) is one of the most anticipated software from the EV manufacturer, which is currently available in its beta form since the company faced flak for releasing a half-cooked version and was forced to roll it back. Tesla is currently working on version 11.4 of the software that is supposed to launch soon. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted that it now comes with a wide range of major improvements.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also claimed that it would not be right to call the FSD 11.4 as FSD version 12. The billionaire further claimed that the Tesla FSD version 12 would come as an end-to-end Artificial Intelligence (AI) when it releases. Also, it is claimed to come with a host of improvements compared to the currently available software.

Also Read : Tesla closer to produce one million EVs a year as Texas unit nears completion

When the automaker first started allowing owners to test its FSD beta package on public roads, the company started launching new software updates every two weeks. However, they were often late and eventually stopped coming on a regular basis. The FSD version 11 was dubbed to come as a major turning point, but it got delayed for many months. The auto company finally launched it recently, and since then, it has been updated a few times. Now, Tesla CEO has revealed that the FSD beta version 12 is in the pipeline.

Arguably, v11.4 should be v12.0, as there are so many major improvements.



v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, from images in to steering, brakes & acceleration out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023

Musk has also claimed recently that FSD version 11.4 has major improvements in it. However, he didn't reveal what would be the further improvements available in the next version. But, what's interesting is that the Tesla CEO previously said that the auto company wouldn't require AI for the decision-making, but rather, just the detection and identification. What's becoming confusing here is Musk's latest statement that version 12 would come as an end-to-end AI, which confronts his own statement made recently.

Speaking about the Tesla FSD, it comes as an advanced form of the already available Autopilot technology. Tesla Autopilot comes as a semi-autonomous driving assistant technology. The automaker claimed that FSD would take the game further up and will be fully self-driving technology without the requirement of any human intervention.

First Published Date: