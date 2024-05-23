HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Expands China Presence With Second Battery Plant. Check Details

Tesla expands China presence with second battery plant. Check details

By: AFP
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 14:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new battery plant will be Tesla's second in the Chinese city after its enormous Shanghai Gigafactory, which broke ground in 2019.
Tesla
The new Shanghai factory should make 10,000 units per year of Tesla's Megapack batteries. (AP)
Tesla
The new Shanghai factory should make 10,000 units per year of Tesla's Megapack batteries.

Tesla broke ground on a massive battery factory in Shanghai on Thursday, Chinese state media reported, making it the US electric car giant's second plant in the financial hub. The project was announced last April after boss Elon Musk presented a vague but ambitious plan to investors to turbocharge growth.

However, the company last month reported a 55 per cent drop in quarterly earnings, reflecting a decline in EV sales in an intensively competitive market. The new Shanghai factory should make 10,000 units per year of Tesla's Megapack batteries, state news agency Xinhua said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon493 Km
₹ 69.90 Lakh
Compare
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tesla says Megapacks are intended to store energy and stabilise supply for power grids, with each unit able to store more than three megawatt-hours of power. The factory is expected to start mass production in 2025, state media said in May.

Also Read : Tesla FSD near miss! Driver crashes after takeover. Check details

"I believe the new plant is a milestone for both Shanghai andTesla," the company's vice president Tao Lin told Xinhua. "In a more open environment, we can... supply the global market with large-scale energy-storage batteries manufactured in China," he added.

Musk has extensive business interests in China and is a fairly frequent visitor. In April, he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and received a key security clearance for Tesla's locally produced EVs.

Musk's interests in China have long raised eyebrows in Washington -- President Joe Biden has said in the past that his links to foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny. The battery plant will be Tesla's second in the Chinese city after its enormous Shanghai Gigafactory, which broke ground in 2019.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 14:12 PM IST
TAGS: city Tesla tesla

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.