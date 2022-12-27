HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Converted Into Funeral Vehicle For A 'green' Farewell

Tesla converted into funeral vehicle for a 'green' farewell

With the increasing penetration of electrification in the automotive world, hearse vehicles are witnessing rising EV conversions as well. The latest example is in the form of a Tesla Model 3 that has been converted into a funeral vehicle. Netherlands-based vehicle customisation company Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit has turned the Tesla Model 3 into a hearse for their latest project. Available to order in European markets, the all-electric hearse comes with a stretched body, an illuminated area for the coffin and special storage compartments. Also, it comes with an optional starry sky roofline at the back. The Tesla Hearse 3, as the company calls it, claims to have a range of 375 km on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Hearse 3 is an all-electric funeral vehicle based on a Tesla Model 3.
Tesla Hearse 3 is an all-electric funeral vehicle based on a Tesla Model 3.
Tesla Hearse 3 is an all-electric funeral vehicle based on a Tesla Model 3.
Tesla Hearse 3 is an all-electric funeral vehicle based on a Tesla Model 3.

Speaking about the technical aspects of the vehicle, the stock Tesla Model 3 required a lot of cutting and wheelbase stretching. Dimensionally, the single-cab electric hearse measures 5,560 mm in length, which makes it 866 mm longer than the standard Tesla Model 3 sedan. The only parts that have been carried over from the stock Model 3 are the front profile, front doors, mirror caps, LED lighting units and bumpers. The roof of the vehicle has been extended aerodynamically, transforming the all-electric compact sedan into a huge estate with a massive glass surface and a custom tailgate as well. It has two additional half doors providing access to extra storage compartments.

Also Read : Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin

Inside the hearse vehicle, the customisation company has added a partition wall with a window. It also gets electric curtains on the side and rear windows for additional privacy. An optional feature inside the hearse is the starry sky roofline with LEDs in different colours, matching the illuminated side walls. Other accessory options with the vehicle include extendable stainless steel flower racks and an underfloor drawer for a scissor trolly or care cases.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Tesla Hearse 3 is based on a Model 3 Standard Range Plus. It gets a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 306 PS of power with the help of a 53 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India

Trending this Week

Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours
BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours
This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here
This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here
Jeep Compass Sport petrol MT variant discontinued, now only available with AT
Jeep Compass Sport petrol MT variant discontinued, now only available with AT
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city