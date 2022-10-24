HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cars To Get New Colours In Us, Hints Elon Musk

Tesla cars to get new colours in US, hints Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the automaker's EVs will receive new colour options in the US, but didn't confirm the timeframe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2022, 18:07 PM
Tesla has not confirmed what would be the new colour options. (MINT_PRINT)
Tesla has not confirmed what would be the new colour options. (MINT_PRINT)
Tesla has not confirmed what would be the new colour options. (MINT_PRINT)
Tesla has not confirmed what would be the new colour options.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the automaker's electric cars in the US would receive new exterior colour options. However, Musk didn't confirm when Tesla cars will receive the new colours in the US market. He retweeted a Tesla post showing Giga Berlin-made EV models painted in Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colours and wrote that only Giga Berlin could make these colours, as the paint shop in the factory was specially built to apply many fine layers of paint, giving it complexity not otherwise possible. When one person asked him if Tesla could introduce more colour options in the US lineup, he replied yes.

(Also Read: This US company plans to build 250 electric air taxis in 2025)

Speaking about the new Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colours, they will replace the older red and silver colour themes, which are Red Multi-Coat and Midnight Silver Metallic. The new exterior colour options could come in form of the Deep Crimson Multi-Coat, Abyss Blue Multi-Coat and Mercury Silver Metallic, as hinted by a tweeter user around a year ago who is also a Tesla investor and fan. However, the automaker never confirmed these.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

In the North American market, which is the largest for Tesla alongside China, the most popular colours are white, silver and red. This could indicate what the manufacturer might offer in the future when introducing new colour themes.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With the new colour options added, owners who would want their Tesla cars to stand out will get the vehicles wrapped or even repainted in some rare cases. Tesla is not quite good in this segment, where other established premium car manufacturers offer buyers the option to choose or create one-of-a-kind custom colours. They also offer the customers option to choose from a wide assortment of colours.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2022, 18:07 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model S Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Tesla cars to get new colours in US, hints Elon Musk
Tesla cars to get new colours in US, hints Elon Musk
This US company plans to build 250 electric air taxis in 2025
This US company plans to build 250 electric air taxis in 2025
BYD Atto 3 vs Mahindra XUV400: Which one stands where
BYD Atto 3 vs Mahindra XUV400: Which one stands where
Volkswagen to ditch touch panels, will bring back push buttons on steering wheel
Volkswagen to ditch touch panels, will bring back push buttons on steering wheel
Mercedes-Benz EQG to stay body-on-frame, promises phenomenal performance
Mercedes-Benz EQG to stay body-on-frame, promises phenomenal performance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city