Tesla cars to get new colours in US, hints Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the automaker's EVs will receive new colour options in the US, but didn't confirm the timeframe.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the automaker's electric cars in the US would receive new exterior colour options. However, Musk didn't confirm when Tesla cars will receive the new colours in the US market. He retweeted a Tesla post showing Giga Berlin-made EV models painted in Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colours and wrote that only Giga Berlin could make these colours, as the paint shop in the factory was specially built to apply many fine layers of paint, giving it complexity not otherwise possible. When one person asked him if Tesla could introduce more colour options in the US lineup, he replied yes.

(Also Read: This US company plans to build 250 electric air taxis in 2025)

Speaking about the new Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red colours, they will replace the older red and silver colour themes, which are Red Multi-Coat and Midnight Silver Metallic. The new exterior colour options could come in form of the Deep Crimson Multi-Coat, Abyss Blue Multi-Coat and Mercury Silver Metallic, as hinted by a tweeter user around a year ago who is also a Tesla investor and fan. However, the automaker never confirmed these.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2022

In the North American market, which is the largest for Tesla alongside China, the most popular colours are white, silver and red. This could indicate what the manufacturer might offer in the future when introducing new colour themes.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With the new colour options added, owners who would want their Tesla cars to stand out will get the vehicles wrapped or even repainted in some rare cases. Tesla is not quite good in this segment, where other established premium car manufacturers offer buyers the option to choose or create one-of-a-kind custom colours. They also offer the customers option to choose from a wide assortment of colours.

First Published Date: