Tata Tiago EV crosses 50,000 sales mark. Here's what makes it popular

The Tata Tiago EV recently crossed the 50,000 sales mark which was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023. The Tata Tiago EV was the first Indian EV to get a sub ₹10 lakh price bracket. It had hit the 10,000-unit sales mark in May 2023, just four months after commencing deliveries. The next 40,000 units have been sold in the last 17 months.

Tatat Motors noted that sales number is a landmark figure for not just the Tiago EV but the electric vehicle segment at large. The electric hatchback was the fastest-booked EV in India at the time of its unveiling, with 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours. However, This number was surpassed recently with the MG Windsor EV, which crossed the 15,000 threshold in a 24-hour window. But what makes the entry level electric vehicle from Tata Motors a hit?