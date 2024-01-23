Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernise as 'acti.ev' vehicles

While Tata Motors has announced that a total of five vehicles will be based on the 'acti.ev' platform including the Punch EV, the company is also plan

With the Punch EV, the company introduced the first model based on the pure EV architecture, 'acti.ev'. Kulkarni told HT Auto that with the new architecture, it is more about the approach to be taken while developing a vehicle. He added that even the Tiago and the Tigor are not outliers, when it comes to being able to deploy this particular approach onto those vehicles.

However the timeline for the two models to undergo this transformation will lie on the market forces. Tata is of the view that while market demand will drive the upgradability of the Tiago EV and the Tigor EV, it is also important to understand that these models will get unique solutions to meet the expectations of the target audience.

Kulkarni explained that while the two models will have a unique solution, the main approach of having a scalable modular platform with bigger battery, better space and higher level of connectivity will remain the same as it is with the 'activ.ev' vehicles. Besides this, while the Nexon EV had already been updated in 2023, the Kulkarni sees room for further improvement in the vehicle which will include features like a front boot and better space cabin availability.

With the new Nexon EV while the company has worked around the platform, powertrain and tech to make it “completely new", a few parts such as the battery remain the same. "The Nexon already has significant upgrades, which were a part of what was going into the ‘acti.ev’ and they involved not only the powertrain layer, but also some changes on the platform layer along with the cloud layer and the electronics architecture layer had also gotten upgraded," the TPEM CPO explained.

He further stated that the company is in the position to further upgrade the Nexon EV as in when the requirement arises. "There has to be a proper cadence and there has to be a proper time for each of these things to happen. They have to be led by the market in terms of what expectations are there," Kulkarni added.

Defining pure EV

Tata Motors entered EVs in 2020 with the Nexon. While the EV products till date were a reworked version of their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts, the idea from here on is to have separate mechanicals for EVs as compared to the ICE models. To this extent, the company has introduced its first pure EV architecture, 'activ.ev' which stands for Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle.

The acti.ev architecture is structured around key pillars, performance, technology, modularity, and space efficiency. Kulkarni explained that while with ICEs, mechanical platforms become the basis, with the 'acti.ev' the company is looking at a four layer approach. The first layer becomes the powertrain layer which includes the propulsion units along with the e-drive units, the second layer is said to be the chassis to support the powertrain layer, the third layer becomes the electronics layer which adds features like ADAS (autonomous driver assistance system) while the fourth layer is the cloud layer which supports the connectivity part.

While the 'activ.ev' becomes the second generation of EV platform from Tata Motors, the Jaguar Land Rover derived 'EMA' platform will be the third generation EV platform from Tata Motors. While both the platforms are termed as pure EV platforms, Kulkarni stated that where the 'activ.ev' platform is a 400 V (volt) platform and will be able to support vehicles up to 4.5 m long, the 'EMA' platform is an 800 V platform and will support vehicles over 4.5 m long.

Another key differentiation between the two platforms as explained by Kulkarni is that the 'activ.ev' will support vehicles whose top hats will be more or less similar to the ICE vehicles, with the EMA platform the company will be able to have disruptive body style and design which will help Tata Motors to cater to the international markets.

Kulkarni explained that in the global market, most of the EVs on offer are of larger size, and as the mobility space further electrifies, different sizes and shapes are required for the vehicles. He stated that the Punch EV could also enter a market like the European market. However the vehicle won't meet the requirements of the market given the vehicle's smaller size and lower battery capacity.

While the Harrier EV which will be based on the 'acti.ev' will measure around 4.5 m in length and can cater to markets like Europe, Kulkarni explained, "this is a discovery and opportunity that we have to harness and we will do that as we go forward when we start to conceive and build those products."

