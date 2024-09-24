Tata Nexon EV with larger battery pack launched at 14 lakh. Check what's new

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV with a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, available at a pricing range between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs ₹20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.