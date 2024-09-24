Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev With Larger Battery Pack Launched At 14 Lakh. Check What's New

Tata Nexon EV with larger battery pack launched at 14 lakh. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM
Follow us on:
  • Tata Nexon EV has received a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, while the Red #Dark Edition of this electric compact SUV too gets the larger battery pack.
Tata Nexon EV has received a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, while the Red #Dark Edition of this electric compact SUV too gets the larger battery pack.

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV with a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, available at a pricing range between 13.99 lakh and 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs 20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Nexon EV tata Nexon EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS