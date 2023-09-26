Tata Nexon, Nexon EV waiting period revealed. Check how long you have to wait

Published Sep 26, 2023

Tata Motors launched the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift earlier this month

The Nexon facelift, launched on September 14, currently has waiting period of up to 8 weeks

The new Nexon SUV has been launched at 8.09 lakh in five variants

The booking for the 2023 Nexon SUV is open for a token amount of 11,000

On the other hand, the Nexon EV facelift has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks

Tata had launched the 2023 Nexon EV at a starting price of 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

According to reports, the base variant of the electric SUV has the highest demand

Launched in two variants called Medium Range and Long Range, the Nexon EV costs up to Rs 19.94 lakh

The new Nexon EV offers range of up to 465 kms in a single charge in the top-end variant
