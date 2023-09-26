Tata Nexon, Nexon EV waiting period revealed. Check how long you have to wait

Tata Motors launched the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift earlier this month
The Nexon facelift, launched on September 14, currently has waiting period of up to 8 weeks
The new Nexon SUV has been launched at ₹8.09 lakh in five variants
The booking for the 2023 Nexon SUV is open for a token amount of ₹11,000
On the other hand, the Nexon EV facelift has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks
Tata had launched the 2023 Nexon EV at a starting price of ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
According to reports, the base variant of the electric SUV has the highest demand
Launched in two variants called Medium Range and Long Range, the Nexon EV costs up to Rs 19.94 lakh
The new Nexon EV offers range of up to 465 kms in a single charge in the top-end variant