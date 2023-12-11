Tata Motors to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in India by 2025

Tata Motors' electric vehicle wing Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has tied up with as many as four EV charge point operators in India to bolster the EV charging infrastructure across the country. With the help of operators like Chargezone, Glida, Statiq and Zeon, Tata Motors plans to install around 10,000 new electric vehicle charging stations in the country in the next two years. The carmaker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with these charge point operators today (December 11).

Tata Motors is currently the leading manufacturer in the electric passenger vehicle segment. The carmaker has already sold more than 1.15 lakh electric vehicles across India. Tata offers three electric cars in its portfolio which includes the likes of Nexon EV, Tigor EV as well as Tiago EV. The carmaker is expected to launch at least three more electric vehicles within the next one year. Being the leader of the EV segment, Tata Motors also has one of the largest EV charging network across India with the help of Tata Powers.

The MoU signed between Tata Motors and the four charge point operators will use telematics insight from the carmakers and identify locations to set up the new EV charging stations. This would mean Tata Motors will be able to take help from these operators to install EV chargers at places where its electric vehicles sell the most or is most frequented by Tata's electric vehicle owners.

Chargezone, Statiq, Zeon and Glida, also formerly known as Fortum Charge Drive India, are some of the leading EV charger operators in India. They have a combined EV charging network of around 2,000 stations spread across various cities in the country. The MoU with Tata Motors will extend the number to 12,000 within the next 12-15 months, said the carmaker. Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “This collaboration will benefit from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s unparalleled EV usage insights, coupled with the CPOs’ innovative charging solutions and entrepreneurial spirit, and create 10,000+ additional charging points in the country by FY25."

Tata Motors and these four charge point operators will also work on a smart payment gateway for its customers to make it easy for them to recharge and pay. They are planning to roll out RFID cards which will be accessible at any of the charge points operated by these companies. Customers will also be able to avail benefits of loyalty programs as well as access dedicated customer care number.

Currently. Tata Motors has nearly 5,000 public EV charging stations across the country in collaboration with Tata Power. Tata Motors and Tata Power have also launched EZ Charge Card, a touch-based RFID card. Tata Motors has also tied up with Bharat Petroleum to set up 7,000 chargers over the next year.

