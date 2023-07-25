Only for the rich? 5 most expensive electric cars in India 

From Mercedes EQS to Porsche Taycan EV: Electric cars that cost well over ₹1 crore
Mercedes AMG EQS is the most expensive EV one can buy in India currently
Priced at ₹2.45 crore, the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 can last for over 500 kms per charge
Porsche Taycan EV isn't too far behind in terms of price
Porsche Taycan EV costs ₹2.31 crore for the Turbo S variant with range of more than 450 kms
BMW i7 electric sedan is the third morst expensive EV one can buy in India
Priced at ₹1.95 crore, the BMW i7 promises a range of 625 km (WLTP) on a single charge
The next most expensive EV model in India is the Audi e-tron GT
The e-tron RS GT model comes at a price of ₹1.94 crore (ex-showroom)
The standard e-tron GT version comes at a price of ₹1.70 crore (ex-showroom)