Only for the rich? 5 most expensive electric cars in India 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 25, 2023

From Mercedes EQS to Porsche Taycan EV: Electric cars that cost well over 1 crore

Mercedes AMG EQS is the most expensive EV one can buy in India currently

Priced at 2.45 crore, the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 can last for over 500 kms per charge

Porsche Taycan EV isn't too far behind in terms of price

 Check product page

Porsche Taycan EV costs 2.31 crore for the Turbo S variant with range of more than 450 kms

BMW i7 electric sedan is the third morst expensive EV one can buy in India

Priced at 1.95 crore, the BMW i7 promises a range of 625 km (WLTP) on a single charge

The next most expensive EV model in India is the Audi e-tron GT

The e-tron RS GT model comes at a price of 1.94 crore (ex-showroom)

The standard e-tron GT version comes at a price of 1.70 crore (ex-showroom)
Also check out Audi's latest electric SUV Q8 e-tron for India in our first drive review
Click Here