Tata Motors continues EV segment dominance despite sales drop by 17% in January

Electric passenger car retail sales has hit the first hiccup in a while in January. After continuous growth for months, the EV four-wheeler sales were down by nearly 17 per cent last month. According to the sales data released by dealers' apex body in India Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), Indian brought home 3,346 electric cars in January, compared to 3,739 units in December last year. Besides the electric four-wheelers, the sale of electric three-wheelers also remained down while the two-wheeler segment remained flat.

In the electric four-wheeler segment, Tata Motors continues its dominance with a little over 70 per cent market share. The carmaker sold 2,426 units out of the overall electric cars delivered last month. The sales were down by around 17 per cent compared to 2,926 units it sold in the previous month. Tata Nexon EV was the best-selling model in the segment. The carmaker also offers Tiago and Tigor in electric versions.

Among other EV makers, the sale of MG ZS EV also dropped more than 12 per cent to just 425 units compared to 486 units sold in December. BYD India, which recently launched the Atto3 as its first passenger electric car in the country, has clocked 164 per cent growth with 132 units delivered. BMW sold 123 EVs, including its iX and i4 models, while Hyundai recorded 111 units during the same period.

Compared to the electric car segment, the electric scooter and bike segment saw sales remain stable in January. 64,363 units of electric two-wheelers were delivered last month, marginally up from 64,348 units in the previous month. While Ola Electric emerged as the top EV maker in the segment with around 18,000 units sold, Ather Energy was close to five figure mark with over 9,000 units delivered.

The electric three wheeler segment saw sales drop marginally to 32,911 vehicles from 33,949 vehicles in December.

First Published Date: