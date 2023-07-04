Tata Motors posts highest-ever quarterly sales for electric vehicles

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 04, 2023

The OEM sold 19,346 units of EVs in Q1 FY24

EV sales registered a growth of 105% over Q1 FY23

Growth was driven by a strong market response to Tiago EV

Demand for company's other EVs also remained sustained

 Check product page

The OEM sells electric versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon in India

Tata Nexon EV is sold in two versions - Prime and Max

The company expects demand for its passenger vehicles to remain robust with upcoming festive season

It noted that the supply side situation too remains stable

The company's total domestic sales last month stood at at 80,383 units
 For detailed report...
Click Here