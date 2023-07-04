Tata Motors posts highest-ever quarterly sales for electric vehicles

The OEM sold 19,346 units of EVs in Q1 FY24
EV sales registered a growth of 105% over Q1 FY23
Growth was driven by a strong market response to Tiago EV
Demand for company's other EVs also remained sustained
The OEM sells electric versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon in India
Tata Nexon EV is sold in two versions - Prime and Max
The company expects demand for its passenger vehicles to remain robust with upcoming festive season
It noted that the supply side situation too remains stable
The company's total domestic sales last month stood at at 80,383 units