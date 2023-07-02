HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Reports Marginal Increase In Total Domestic Sales In June

Tata Motors reports marginal increase in total domestic sales in June

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tata Motors has reported a marginal increase of one per cent in its total domestic sales for the month of June at 80,383 units as against 79,606 units sold in the year-ago month. Sales of domestic passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, stood at 47,235 units last month as compared to 45,197 units sold in the same month a year ago, witnessing a slight growth of 5 per cent.

Tata Motors Nexon EV Max
Tata Motors Nexon EV Max

The company attributed the robust demand for passenger vehicles in Q1 FY24 to new launches, especially in the SUV segment and electric vehicles. "Tata Motors continued its growth trajectory registering quarterly sales of 1,40,450 units in Q1 FY24 and recording a growth of 8 per cent over Q1 FY23," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of the passenger vehicles and electric mobility businesses.

Also Read : Tata Motors vs Tata Motors: Is India's electric car game a one-man sports?

Tata Motors posted its highest-ever quarterly sales in the electric vehicle segment at 19,346 units, registering a growth of 105 per cent over Q1 FY23. Chandra noted that this growth was driven by a strong market response to Tiago EV while demand for the company's other EVs was sustained.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The company expects the demand for its passenger vehicles to remain robust with the onset of the festive season in the second half of Q2FY24. It noted that the supply side situation too remains stable.

In terms of its commercial vehicles (CV), Tata Motors' total sales were down 8 per cent at 34,314 units as compared to 37,265 units in June last year. Its domestic CV sales were down 4 per cent at 33,148 units as against 34,409 units in the year-ago month. The company's domestic CV sales in Q1 FY24 stood at 82,225 units, 14.1 per cent lower than Q1 FY23 sales.

Tata Motors' CV sales may do well in the coming days as monsoon and continuing infrastructure thrust by the government auger well for the CV industry, said Girish Wagh, the company's Executive Director.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2023, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Executive Tiago EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city