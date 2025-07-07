Tata Harrier EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which electric SUV will you pick

The electric SUV space in India is getting increasingly competitive, especially in the ₹21–22 lakh bracket. Two prominent offerings at this price point are the Tata Harrier EV Adventure variant and the Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) Long Range trim. Though similarly priced on the nose, these two EVs aim at very different desires. Let's take a closer examination of how they compare in terms of size, performance, amenities, and total value.

Tata Harrier EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions

The Tata Harrier EV is considerably larger than the Hyundai Creta Electric in every possible way. It’s 267 mm longer, 132 mm wider, and has an 85 mm taller stance. The wheelbase, at 2,741 mm, is also much longer than the Creta’s 2,610 mm, promising better rear seat space.

Additionally, Tata offers a massive 502-litre boot along with a segment-leading 67-litre frunk, compared to Creta’s 433-litre boot and a 22-litre front storage. The Harrier EV is a bigger, tougher SUV with more practicality for road travel or family use.

Tata Harrier EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Specs

Under the hood, or more precisely, under the floor, the Harrier EV features a larger 65 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive configuration, producing 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The MIDC-claimed range is 538 km.

In comparison, the Creta Electric’s 51.4 kWh battery, front-wheel drive, and 169 bhp output feels more conservative. It offers a slightly shorter claimed range of 473 km. For enthusiasts or frequent highway users, the Harrier EV clearly brings more performance and endurance to the table.

Tata Harrier EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

Both SUVs come with a robust package, but appeal to slightly differing priorities. The Tata Harrier EV Adventure is more functionally oriented and ruggedly versatile, while the Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) is more concerned with cabin comfort and technology.

The Harrier EV packs in projector LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, larger 18-inch alloys, and even integrated side steps. Inside, it offers leatherette upholstery, an 8-way power driver’s seat, 4-way powered co-driver seat, and a suite of unique features like drift mode, multi-terrain drive modes, V2L, and V2V charging—appealing to buyers looking for a more capable, adventure-ready EV.

On the other hand, the Creta Electric adds a touch of luxury with rear seat sunshades, dual-zone auto AC, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose system, and wireless phone charging. However, it makes do with fabric upholstery and slightly less rugged credentials.

Safety-wise, both receive six airbags, ESC, hill descent control, TPMS, and disc brakes across the board. But the Creta Electric has an advantage with ADAS features, front and rear park sensors, and auto headlamps, providing an upgraded driver assistance package.

Tata Harrier EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

At ₹21.49 lakh for the Tata Harrier EV Adventure and ₹21.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) Long Range, the two electric SUVs are virtually identical in pricing. That being said, what you get for this money comes in very different shapes and for very different reasons.

The Harrier EV is the better choice if you are looking for a larger, tougher SUV, with a strong road presence, more power, a longer range, and extra versatility with things like multi-terrain modes and vehicle-to-load. It is more aimed at buyers who care about performance and like a bit of off-road ability from time to time.

The Creta Electric is focused on a premium urban experience, and will appeal more to the tech-savvy city consumers wanting extra comfort, convenience and safety tech rather than size and power. It also has features like a panoramic sunroof, an ADAS suite, ambient lighting, and nicer infotainment systems.

