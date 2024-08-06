Tata Curvv EV starts arriving at dealerships ahead of 7th August launch

Tata Curvv EV is the next big launch from the homegrown manufacturer and it is an important one because it will be entering a whole new segment called Coupe SUVs. Now, the Tata Curvv EV has started reaching authorized dealerships ahead of launch which is supposed to happen on 7th August.

Tata Curvv EV: Rivals

The primary rivals of the Curvv EV will be the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Tata Curvv EV: Platform

The Curvv EV will be based on Tata's new active.ev platform that made its debut with the Punch EV. It is a platform that has four layers - powertrain, chassis, electrical architecture and cloud architecture. It supports claimed driving range figures of between 300 km and 600 km. The platform also supports various drivetrain configurations - FWD, RWD and AWD.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Curvv EV 56.5kWh 56.5kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Curvv EV: Range and charging

The claimed range figure of the Tata Curvv EV is expected to be around 500 km. However, it is expected to be offered in two battery pack options. There will be Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes and DC charging are some of the features that the Curvv EV will come with.

Tata Curvv EV: Features

In terms of features, Tata Curvv will come with a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Arcade.ev suite, electric tailgate with gesture activation and multiple voice assistants. There would also be a wireless charger, automatic headlamps as well as wipers and an illuminated Tata logo among others.

Also Read : Beyond Curvv EV, Tata plans to introduce another EV offering soon. Check details )

Tata Curvv EV: Safety features

The interior would come with ventilated seats, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a co-driver seat. The rear seat would have a two-step recline function along with a centre console. Tata will also offer paddle shifters to change the regeneration level. A few safety features on offer will be Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

First Published Date: