Tata Curvv EV starts arriving at dealerships ahead of 7th August launch
- Tata Curvv EV is expected to be offered in two battery pack options.
Tata Curvv EV is the next big launch from the homegrown manufacturer and it is an important one because it will be entering a whole new segment called Coupe SUVs. Now, the Tata Curvv EV has started reaching authorized dealerships ahead of launch which is supposed to happen on 7th August.
Tata Curvv EV: Rivals
The primary rivals of the Curvv EV will be the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.
Tata Curvv EV: Platform
The Curvv EV will be based on Tata's new active.ev platform that made its debut with the Punch EV. It is a platform that has four layers - powertrain, chassis, electrical architecture and cloud architecture. It supports claimed driving range figures of between 300 km and 600 km. The platform also supports various drivetrain configurations - FWD, RWD and AWD.
Also check these Cars
Tata Curvv EV: Range and charging
The claimed range figure of the Tata Curvv EV is expected to be around 500 km. However, it is expected to be offered in two battery pack options. There will be Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes and DC charging are some of the features that the Curvv EV will come with.
Tata Curvv EV: Features
In terms of features, Tata Curvv will come with a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Arcade.ev suite, electric tailgate with gesture activation and multiple voice assistants. There would also be a wireless charger, automatic headlamps as well as wipers and an illuminated Tata logo among others.
Also Read : Beyond Curvv EV, Tata plans to introduce another EV offering soon. Check details )
Tata Curvv EV: Safety features
The interior would come with ventilated seats, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a co-driver seat. The rear seat would have a two-step recline function along with a centre console. Tata will also offer paddle shifters to change the regeneration level. A few safety features on offer will be Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, 6 airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.