Mahindra BE 6 base variant misses out these key features

  • Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV has been introduced in three broad variants with prices starting from 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra has introduced several segment-first features in the BE 6 electric SUV that sets it apart from competitors and even make it compete with offerings of the larger segments. However, some of these features will be missing in the entry-level variant of the EV.

Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV is one of the most exciting new models launched in India in 2024. Its quirky design, sporty performance credentials and long list of features make the BE 6 an attractive proposition for someone looking to buy an electric car. Mahindra had launched the BE 6 electric SUV in November at a starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which is introductory in nature. The bookings for the EV will start next month while the deliveries will begin from February 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 has garnered a lot of attraction among potential buyers not only for its looks, but also for the features the EV offers. Even the base variant comes quite loaded compared to other electric cars in India priced under 20 lakh. Mahindra has introduced several features in the BE 6 as well as the XEV 9e which are unique. However, the base variant of the BE 6 misses out on several key features that the higher variants get.

Mahindra BE 6: Key missing features in base variant

The BE 6 electric SUV is almost as loaded as the XEV 9e. From advanced driver assistance systems to intelligent energy management, it offers all modern features that one can ask for in a car. Yet, for those who want to pick the entry-level BE 6 will have to compromise on some of them.

In terms of comfort features, the BE 6 misses out on at least five. The biggest miss is a panoramic sunroof. The fixed glass-roof in the BE 6 and XEV 9e offer ambient light patterns, a first in any car in the segment. However, the base variant of the BE 6 will not offer this feature.

Also Read : Booked a Mahindra BE 6 or XEV 9e? Here's when your electric SUV will be delivered

Among other comfort features, the Be 6 will also not offer any rear sunshade, cooled glovebox, physical buttons for climate control and other functions. The BE 6 also offers 16-speaker premium Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos. The base variant of the EV does not get this either.

In terms of safety features too, the entry-level variant of the BE 6 electric SUV misses out on more than one. Some of the most obvious but expected misses are the level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), the Head-up Display (HuD) with augmented reality and the Auto Park Assist feature operated through the keys. The base variant of the electric SUV also offers six airbags instead of seven offered in higher variants. It also does not get any 360 degree camera.

Some of the other key features missing in this variant of the BE 6 are lack of dual-tone exterior theme, a third screen for the front passenger and a full sized spare wheel.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2024, 11:30 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Be 6 Mahindra Electric vehicle Electric car EV

