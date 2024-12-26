HT Auto
Booked a Mahindra BE 6 or XEV 9e? Here's when your electric SUV will be delivered

26 Dec 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 come as the latest crop of electric SUVs from the homegrown auto giant. Both are based on Mahindra's new generation
The XEV 9e is a more premium EV compared to Be 6 and is the flagship model in Mahindra latest EV lineup for India.
The XEV 9e is a more premium EV compared to Be 6 and is the flagship model in Mahindra latest EV lineup for India.

Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e have created a lot of hype in the Indian market. Test drives for a few potential customers have already begun under Mahindra's special program. Officially, the cars would start arriving on dealership floors by the end of January 2025 and deliveries are slated to begin between February and March 2025.

