Singer Composer Jasleen Royal Adds Byd Atto 3 To Her Fleet. Check Details

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal adds BYD Atto 3 to her fleet. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Aug 2024, 20:28 PM
Post the 2024 update, BYD Atto 3 saw a price drop by ₹9 lakhs as compared to the previous model. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 lineup is offered in three varia
...
Jasleen Royal recntly got the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant which is priced at ₹33.99 lakh

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal has joined the ever-increasing list of Indianht celebrities who now are going gaga over sustainable mobility. She recently bought the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant, tagged at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD India has recently celebrated its 11th anniversary in India by extending the introductory pricing for its BYD Atto 3 Dynamic Variant, which is priced at 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Post the 2024 update, BYD Atto 3 saw a price drop by 9 lakhs as compared to the previous model. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 lineup is offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. While the Dynamic comes for 24.99 lakh, the Premium and Superior are priced at 29.85 lakh and 33.99 lakh, respectively.

2024 BYD Atto3: What has changed?

The 2024 update to the BYD Atto 3 lineup saw the introduction of the Dynamic variant, starting at price tag of 24.99 lakh, making it way affordable than before. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant is equipped with a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack, which provides the e-SUV an ARAi certified range of 468 kms.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 in wishlist? You should know this

As compared to the top of the line Superior variant, the Dynamic variant gets less premium features. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant misses out on ambient lighting, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an electric tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system, which the Superior variant gets. Meanwhile the mid-trim Atto 3 Premium gets adaptive headlights, which the Dynamic variant also misses out on. Nonetheless, the base trim gets seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree holographic imaging system.

Also watch: Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test tells us

At the other end, the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant gets full suite of advanced features. It gets ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, an electric tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system, providing a more refined and premium driving experience.

In addition to the introduction of a new base trim, the 2024 BYD Atto 3 also gets the Cosmos Black Edition that features an all-black paint scheme and a streamlined 'BYD' badge on the tailgate.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2024, 20:28 PM IST
