Simple OneS: Does the more affordable Simple scooter get enough to captivate Indian buyers?

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is growing rapidly with companies continuously offering feature-rich and better performing scooters at affordable prices. Simple Energy recently launched its Simple OneS, a more affordable yet powerful version of its flagship Simple One electric scooter. The scooter has been priced at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom, including charger).

Manufactured at Simple Energy’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, the OneS comes in four stylish colors: Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red. With enhancements in range, features, and overall riding experience, it aims to compete with popular electric scooters like the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

Here are the five key highlights that make the Simple OneS stand out in the Indian EV market: